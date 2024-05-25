'I used to be a car dealer but now I work with some of the top bands and artists in the business'

A good promoter can make a venue better through the quality of acts they bring in, as well as helping venues to put on big shows through their own hard work and personality.

Chris Hill has been one of the top promoters in the region for the last six years with his company Ace Promotions Wednesbury Ltd, operating out of the Sandwell town, but known across the country for the shows he puts on and the artists he has worked with.

These include bands such Dr Feelgood, the Damned, UB40, East 17, Boney M, Slade, Chas & Dave, Public Image Limited and The Real Thing and artists such as Billy Ocean, Leo Sayer, Alexander O'Neal, Rose Royce, Molly Hatchet, Robbie Craig and Dr John Cooper Clarke, to name but a few from a who's who of big names.

He said he had worked as a car dealer for years while doing the promotions business as a part time, contracted sideline, but decided to take the plunge into his own business in 2018 after a person he had worked with had left the industry.

He said: "It started back then as I was working with another entertainment promoter, but he finished doing what he was doing and I decided to carry on from where he left as I was working with the same bands and venue and agents that he was using.