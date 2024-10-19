Bikers and care home team up to hold fundraiser

Wendy from Kelvedon House contacted the admin at Sedgley (The Red Lion) Bike Meet and Rides to get together to organise a fundraising event for the care home on Saturday, 26 October, at 2pm.

Wendy and her team are going to be selling a variety of refreshments, including cakes, tea, coffee, and holding raffles to raise funds for the care home. On the day bikers that arrive are promised a free first food item.

Bikers will meet at The Red Lion pub in Sedgley at 12pm and ride to the Kelvedon House at 13.30pm.

Sedgley Bike Meet (The Red Lion) group photo. Photo: supplied by group

By Chanphiphat Janthra - Contributor