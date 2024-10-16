Strangler 'snapped' and went on violent rampage against girlfriend, her son and two police officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Ferguson, 43, downed vodka and pills on May 26 this year, becoming increasingly paranoid in his then girlfriend's family home in Wednesbury and accusing her of being unfaithful.

A scuffle started by him trying to snatch her phone quickly escalated into a rampage of violence which lasted over 20 minutes during which he strangled, punched and kicked three adults and a child. His ex-partner was left bleeding from both ears and covered in cuts and bruises.

Prosecuting, Chris O'Gorman said: "He began taking a cocktail of pills and drink which alarmed her. She phoned 111 for assistance, he grabbed her phone and a scuffle ensued. Her 17-year-old son saw what was happening and intervened saying 'leave my mum alone'.

"The defendant then began punching the boy, then it was the turn for the mother to try and help her son. The defendant then began strangling her, after breaking free he pinned her against the cooker, choking her with one hand and punching her in the face with the other hand.