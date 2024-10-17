Boy, 16, charged with possessing knife and class B drugs after arrest in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were on patrol in West Bromwich town centre on Wednesday afternoon when they were alerted to "suspicious activity", a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested following a foot chase and a knife was recovered, the spokesperson added.

A teenager has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court next month.

