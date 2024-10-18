Plans to convert ‘eyesore’ Wednesbury town centre shop into HMO to be discussed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The application would see the building on Market Place in Wednesbury, which was home to the Rajpoot Discount Warehouse, renovated with the tired shopfront tidied up.

The building’s crumbling brickwork would also be replaced.

A decision is being made by councillors after three objections were raised over the plans.

The application by Shokat Ali would see new ground, first and second-floor extensions built with the building’s loft converted into another floor to make way for an 11-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO).

The former shop, described as a ‘prominent’ eyesore in Wednesbury town centre in the application, has become a mess with the building’s rear courtyard overgrown and covered in bricks.

The objections said the planned HMO would cause overlooking and result in a loss of privacy for neighbours and a loss of light for properties in Walsall Street.

Objectors also said the HMO did not have enough parking spaces, would “affect the character” of Wednesbury’s Market Place and potentially result in an increase in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Labour councillor Jenny Chidley, who represents the Wednesbury South ward and sits on the planning committee, has supported the work saying it would add to the council’s improvement work in the town.

In a report, due to be discussed by councillors next week, the authority’s planners said: “The property has been vacant for some time and is in a general state of disrepair both internally and externally.

The empty former Rajpoot Discount Warehouse on Market Place. Photo: Google Street Map

“The new shop front and conversion to HMO would bring a vacant property back into use and uplift its external appearance.

"The retail use would also contribute to the economy of the town centre.

“The proposed HMO use is appropriate to the town centre location and bedroom sizes, as well as the shared kitchen and dining room, meet the required standards.”

Highways officers at Sandwell Council said the proposed HMO would be in a central location with “excellent” links to public transport and car parks and raised no objections.

A statement included with the application said: “The application proposal would result in an improved standard of accommodation for future occupiers and an acceptable impact on the occupiers of neighbouring properties.

“The level of accommodation now proposed would be appropriate for the size and scale of 16 Market Place and would be compatible and consistent with many other recent permissions that have been granted in the immediate locality.

“The property is located in a highly sustainable location within an established town centre location.”