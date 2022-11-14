Notification Settings

Delays on the M6 after vehicle hits bridge and lamp post causing oil spillage

By Mark Morris

There were delays on a Black Country stretch of the M6 this morning after a crash caused an oil spillage on the motorway.

The image posted by National Highways with the news of the incident.
According to a National Highways: West Midlands social media post at 6:36am, lane 1 on the M6 southbound Junction 8 sliproad to the M5 was closed.

It came after a vehicle struck a bridge and a lamp post, causing an oil spillage.

There was "approximately five-and-a-half miles of congestion on approach."

Drivers could expect to allow half an hour extra above normal travel time, with southbound delays stretching back to Junction 9 for Wednesbury.

Return to normal traffic conditions were expected at around 10am.

