Delays on the M6 after vehicle hits bridge and lamp post causing oil spillage

According to a National Highways: West Midlands social media post at 6:36am, lane 1 on the M6 southbound Junction 8 sliproad to the M5 was closed.

It came after a vehicle struck a bridge and a lamp post, causing an oil spillage.

There was "approximately five-and-a-half miles of congestion on approach."

Drivers could expect to allow half an hour extra above normal travel time, with southbound delays stretching back to Junction 9 for Wednesbury.