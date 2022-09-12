M6 closed after lorry spills fuel tank across carriageway causing 'long delays'

The road is expected to remain closed during the clean-up operation. (Picture: National Highways)

The carriageway was closed northbound between junction 9 for Wednesbury and junction 11 for Cannock.

It comes after a lorry spilt more than 200 litres of diesel across the carriageway overnight, according to National Highways.

As a result of this incident, there is no access to the M54 westbound from the M6 and diversion routes are in place.

The road is expected to "remain closed throughout the morning" while the surface is cleaned.

However, the southbound carriageway remains open.

National Highways reported on social media at 6:28am: "Specialist contractors continue to work at the scene.

"Please allow extra time for your journey as delays of up to 30 mins on the approach."

According to the National Highways website, below are the diversion routes in place, with drivers being advised to add 30 minutes onto their journey times and plan ahead.

Drivers are being urged to expect delays and plan ahead (Picture: Highways England).

Diversion Route

Diverted traffic should exit the M6 at J9 and initially follow the solid diamond diversion symbol.

Exit the M6 at J9 and take the 1st exit onto the A461 southbound

Continue on the A461 southbound to the junction with the A41 (Steel Roundabout)

At the A41 roundabout, turn right and join the A41 northbound

Continue on the A41 northbound to the A4444 junction (Moxley Roundabout)

At the A4444 junction, bear right (2nd exit) onto the A4444 northbound

Continue to the A463 Lunt Junction

Turn right at the roundabout and continue until the A454 Keyway Junction roundabout

Diverted traffic will now need to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol.