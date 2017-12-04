Reegan and Ronnie are Albion mascots thanks to mother's final act of kindness

While in hospital with a brain tumour, Jenna Ritchie set about arranging for her two lads to be Albion mascots.

They walked out at Wembley Stadium as the Baggies took on Tottenham Hotspur just hours after Jenna passed away, aged 30, on November 25.

And on Saturday the brothers were mascots again as West Brom welcomed Crystal Palace to the Hawthorns.

Reegan and Ronnie, both pupils at Priory Primary School in Wednesbury, were given signed merchandise before heading into the dressing room ahead of kick-off to meet their heroes.

They have particularly taken to goalkeeper Ben Foster who posed for pictures with the brothers.

Reegan, aged 10, walked onto the turf with Jake Livermore while Ronnie, six, accompanied Ahmed Hegazi.

Jenna's widower, Kevin, said: "The lads have fallen in love with Ben Foster. He is a really nice bloke.

"I am really proud of how they are dealing with everything, they are doing really well.

"Everything the club has done for them, with Wembley the week before, they have been great.

"Albion just keep doing extra for them and they are loving it. It is helping them massively.

"Jenna arranged it - she was the one who got the ball rolling.

"She would love everything that has been going on, the kids are just so happy."

The family, from Wednesbury, had initially intended to go to the Spurs away game together, but because of Jenna’s deteriorating health, the Albion tickets had sold out before they had chance to arrange a trip.

Jenna wrote to Albion, who in turn contacted Spurs and Wembley officials to arrange for the boys to be mascots at the game and again for the match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

She was not intending to go to Wembley, but remained adamant right up until her death that she would attend the Palace match to see her sons run out with their favourite team.