Smethwick man admits walking into business near his home with a Stanley knife in row over bins
A Smethwick man has admitted walking into an office with a Stanley knife and shouting at a worker in a dispute over bins left near his home.
Godknows Maphosa, aged 45, took the knife into a workplace in Abbey Road, a few doors down from his home, on June 25 this year.
Prosecuting, Mr Ghani Khan told Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday: "On the day in question, at about 8am, the defendant has walked into the complainant's work premises with a Stanley knife shouting 'did you ask me, did you ask me?'
"The defendant was understood to be undergoing a psychotic episode.