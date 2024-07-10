Godknows Maphosa, aged 45, took the knife into a workplace in Abbey Road, a few doors down from his home, on June 25 this year.

Prosecuting, Mr Ghani Khan told Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday: "On the day in question, at about 8am, the defendant has walked into the complainant's work premises with a Stanley knife shouting 'did you ask me, did you ask me?'

"The defendant was understood to be undergoing a psychotic episode.