10 pictures of Birmingham's biggest free Diwali festival at Smethwick park

There was live music, dancing, a shopping bazaar and plenty of food as Birmingham's biggest free Diwali Mela festival returned to Smethwick.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Victoria Park was transformed on Sunday as the festival of lights celebrations got underway.

The Sandwell and Birmingham Mela is an artistically led celebration of Asian culture and creativity, drawing inspiration from South Asia.

Attendees were invited to board fairground rides as well as marvel the talents of performers on the main stage.

Alongside performances from singers and dancers, a fire and light show helped provide entertainment at the event, which ran from 1pm to 8pm.

People could also dine on a range of street food on offer and later watch fireworks light up the sky.

It is not the first time Victoria Park has played host to the Diwali celebrations, with thousands having turned out to the event in July.

It was dubbed the UK’s biggest mela and saw dozens of the biggest names in the South Asian arts take to the stage, including singers Sunanda Sharma and Harshdeep Kaur, Yasir Hussain and singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.

Here are our pictures from the latest Diwali festival:

The Diwali Mela event returned to Victoria Park in Smethwick on Sunday
There was plenty of food on offer on the day
There was a funfair at the event
Performers took to the main stage at the event
A musician taking to the stage at the event
There were plenty of smiling faces on the day
There were a number of performances on the main stage
The festival of lights celebrations took place at Victoria Park on Sunday
Families joined the fun at the event
Attendees could dine on the offerings of street food sellers at the event
