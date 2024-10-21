10 pictures of Birmingham's biggest free Diwali festival at Smethwick park
There was live music, dancing, a shopping bazaar and plenty of food as Birmingham's biggest free Diwali Mela festival returned to Smethwick.
Victoria Park was transformed on Sunday as the festival of lights celebrations got underway.
The Sandwell and Birmingham Mela is an artistically led celebration of Asian culture and creativity, drawing inspiration from South Asia.
Attendees were invited to board fairground rides as well as marvel the talents of performers on the main stage.
Alongside performances from singers and dancers, a fire and light show helped provide entertainment at the event, which ran from 1pm to 8pm.
People could also dine on a range of street food on offer and later watch fireworks light up the sky.
It is not the first time Victoria Park has played host to the Diwali celebrations, with thousands having turned out to the event in July.
It was dubbed the UK’s biggest mela and saw dozens of the biggest names in the South Asian arts take to the stage, including singers Sunanda Sharma and Harshdeep Kaur, Yasir Hussain and singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.