10 pictures of Birmingham's biggest free Diwali festival at Smethwick park

Victoria Park was transformed on Sunday as the festival of lights celebrations got underway.

The Sandwell and Birmingham Mela is an artistically led celebration of Asian culture and creativity, drawing inspiration from South Asia.

Attendees were invited to board fairground rides as well as marvel the talents of performers on the main stage.

Alongside performances from singers and dancers, a fire and light show helped provide entertainment at the event, which ran from 1pm to 8pm.

People could also dine on a range of street food on offer and later watch fireworks light up the sky.

It is not the first time Victoria Park has played host to the Diwali celebrations, with thousands having turned out to the event in July.

It was dubbed the UK’s biggest mela and saw dozens of the biggest names in the South Asian arts take to the stage, including singers Sunanda Sharma and Harshdeep Kaur, Yasir Hussain and singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.

Here are our pictures from the latest Diwali festival:

The Diwali Mela event returned to Victoria Park in Smethwick on Sunday

There was plenty of food on offer on the day

There was a funfair at the event

Performers took to the main stage at the event

A musician taking to the stage at the event

There were plenty of smiling faces on the day

There were a number of performances on the main stage

The festival of lights celebrations took place at Victoria Park on Sunday

Families joined the fun at the event