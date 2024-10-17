'I waited for 18 hours': Mixed reviews for West Midlands' new 'super hospital'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 40 of them have taken to Google's review section to have their say about the Midlands Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick which cost millions to build.

It opened last week, with the first patients being transferred from the nearby Sandwell Hospital.

Now, just over a week after the doors opened, more than 40 people have reviewed the hospital on Google, with one saying that there "isn't enough signage" and alleging "staff members don't even know where to go".

Selina Iruela Garcia, who gave a review of one out of five stars, said: "Honestly in shock with my experience. I found the car park very easily, but I asked someone where the lift was to go up. I ended up in the work elevator, all to then get lost on the floor I got off at.

A number of reviews said that the layout of the hospital was 'confusing' and that there was very little signage

"I asked a nurse where the elevator was to get to where I needed to go, there was zero signage inside the hospital. I then asked a worker who told me it was in a completely different direction. It felt like a prison. So many people were in the same situation as me."

Another review also complained about long waiting times to be seen by a member of staff in the A&E department, also pointing out the long route to the department.

Google user Thelukos said: "Eight hours waiting. The hospital was rushed open. Staff don't have any supplies or know where anything is. Awful design to get to the building.

A number of reviews pointed out the long waiting times in the A and E department

"I had to go up five floors up in a lift, walk the length of the building, just to get into another lift and go back down three floors, all just to get to the A&E department from the carpark. Terrible place."

While the hospital has so far received an average rating of 2.7 out of five, of the 44 reviews around half rate four stars or higher.

Khadija Begum, who gave the hospital a five star rating, said: "We had an excellent service provided by the children A&E today.

Staff members were praised for the bed side manners, however, the patients said that they were also confused about the layout

"Staff were amazing and very compassionate. The nurse was excellent to communicate with and my son was very happy when she was doing the vital checks. A huge thanks to the doctor who came to see my son by hearing his cough, and did all the checks and treatments swiftly. Very pleased with the service."

Another four out of five review mentioned the hospital's 'teething issues' saying that staff apologised for 'still finding their feet'.

Google user Adele Tait said: "Had an operation here on Wednesday. It's a lovely new hospital and all the staff are absolutely excellent. I had a lovely team of nurses looking after me throughout my recovery.

One of the responses pointing out the excellent service of the children's ward staff

"For all those saying staff don't know where things are, be patient. It's a brand new building for them too. They were always apologising and saying they were still finding their feet.

"Thank you to the gastro surgical team and a big thank you to all of the nurses on B8, you're all lovely and gave me the best care."

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust has been approached for comment.