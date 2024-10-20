Birmingham Diwali Mela: Thousands prepare to celebrate Diwali at Victoria Park in Smethwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It’s that time of year again when thousands of people enjoy the huge free Birmingham Diwali Mela celebrations in Victoria Park in Smethwick.

There will be entertainment from live performances to a fire and light show throughout the day.

Attendees can also spend their cash at the shopping bazaar, dine on the food offerings and watch the sky light up with fireworks.

The Birmingham Mela is an artistically led celebration of Asian culture and creativity, drawing inspiration from South Asia.

And Victoria Park is no stranger to hosting the celebrations, with the latest event having taken place in July, attracting thousands.

It was dubbed the UK’s biggest mela and saw dozens of the biggest names in the South Asian arts take to the stage, including singers Sunanda Sharma and Harshdeep Kaur, Yasir Hussain and singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.

Birmingham Diwali Mela at Victoria Park in Smethwick

Top advice from the Birmingham Diwali Mela organisers ahead of the big event

The organisers said: “We can’t wait to welcome you to the Diwali Mela tomorrow! Here are a few important things to keep in mind for a safe and enjoyable day:

Gates open at 1 PM.

Wear appropriate clothing and footwear – the weather is expected to be wet in the morning, so please come prepared.

If you’re bringing pushchairs, please stick to the hardstanding areas, as the grass is not suitable for pushchairs .

Parking is available at the Windmill Shopping Centre .

Entrance will be via the gates on High Street near the Council House or Suffrage Street. Please note, all other gates will be closed due to the fireworks safety zone .

Finally, the weather means the ground may be soft and muddy, so please be mindful and respect the grounds to keep the event safe for everyone .

Looking forward to celebrating with you all!”