Appeal launched to help find woman last seen leaving Smethwick hospital

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to ask for help with finding Bridget, who the force said had been last seen leaving the Midlands Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick at 1pm on Monday and may have travelled to Birmingham.

It said it had become increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 81-year-old and has asked for help locating her, describing her as 5ft 1ins tall with shoulder length grey hair and wearing a navy blue coat, black trousers, black shoes and carrying a green bag.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Bridget?

"The 81-year-old was last seen at around 1pm today leaving Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick and we are becoming increasing concerned for her welfare.

Bridget has been reported as missing and West Midlands Police have asked for public help with finding her. Photo: West Midlands Police

"Bridget is described as 5ft 1ins tall with shoulder length grey hair.

"She was last seen wearing a navy blue coat, black trousers, black shoes & carrying a green bag.

"Bridget may have travelled to Birmingham.

"If you see Bridget get in touch by calling 999 quote 3267 21/10."