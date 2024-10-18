New 'super hospital' team 'appreciates feedback' from patients after mixed reviews in first week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 40 people took to Google's review section to express their opinions on the newest hospital to open in the West Midlands, the Midlands Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick last week.

Among the mixed reviews were concerns about the way-finding signage and the wait times. However, customers also praised the hospital for its level of service, its design and its utilities.

Now, following the mixed response only a week after it opened, the hospital has "recognised some areas in wayfinding could be improved" but said staff are "heartened by the positive reviews we have received" regarding the quality of care.

Jo Newens, chief operating officer for the Midlands Metropolitan Hospital, said: "We appreciate all the feedback we have received since opening the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital. Transitioning to a new, state-of-the-art facility is a complex process and we recognise some areas in way finding could be improved.

The first patient was welcomed through the doors on Sunday

"We are actively working to streamline the journey through A&E to make it more straightforward."

Inside the children's ward at the new hospital

The spokesperson continued: "We are heartened by the positive reviews we have received about the compassionate and high-quality care our teams continue to deliver.

"We value every patient experience and encourage ongoing feedback so we can continue to enhance our services and provide the best possible care for our community."

Ambulance outside Midland Metropolitan Hospital after transferring patients. Photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service

The opening of the hospital marked a historic moment for healthcare services in the UK, with the site being one of the biggest to open in the UK In 10 years.