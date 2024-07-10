Family shaken after shots fired at house from car as police hunt suspects

The couple's house on St Paul's Road in Smethwick was fired at from a vehicle at around 12.20am on Tuesday in an incident which saw a front window damaged, but with no injuries, and also saw the vehicle speed off from the scene.

The area around the house was closed off by West Midlands Police, with a cordon in place from Holly Lane to Lodge Road for most of the morning while investigators worked at the scene and CCTV footage was checked.

Following the lifting of the cordon, the street was back to normal traffic, running to and from Smethwick town centre, while the house laid empty, apart from a family member who had been by to check the area.

He said he had spoken to his two family members, asking for their identity to remain anonymous, and spoke about how they found out what had happened.

He told the Express & Star: "The first they said they heard about this was when they were upstairs and heard a loud bang and the window smashing below, then the sound of a car driving off.

"They're a little bit shocked and shaken, but they're OK after what has happened, so we've been checking on them and making sure they're OK and they've gone out for some time away."