Man arrested after Stourbridge town centre stabbing

Emergency services rushed to the scene of The Red Lion, Stourbridge, at 2.02am on Sunday morning to reports of an incident that left two men with knife related injuries.

On arrival, West Midlands Ambulance Service discovered two patients, both of whom had sustained injuries.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, with both men being transported to hospital for further treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance, paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma team attended the scene. Crews arrived to find two men who had sustained injuries.

"Both received treatment on scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

Two men received injuries following an incident in Stourbridge

Police have confirmed that a 33-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident, with the man later being bailed while the investigations continue.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Stourbridge High Street after a report of a disorder involving a group of people shortly before 2am on Sunday (October 20).

"Officers attended and found two men with head and leg injuries. Fortunately, their injuries were not considered life threatening.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested on possession of an offensive weapon and public order offences. He was released on police bail while enquiries continue."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information that could help, is urged to contact West Midlands Police via their 101, or via Live Chat on the force website, quoting log number 360 of October 20.