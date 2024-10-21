Man charged after police found £35,000 of drugs in Cannock home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cocaine and cannabis along with £4,000 in cash was found by officers inside the property on Friday.

Jack Brandrick was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, cannabis and possessing criminal property, a Staffordshire Police spokesperson said.

The 26-year-old, of Norton Canes, Cannock, has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Stafford Crown Court on November 22.