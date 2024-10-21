Two arrested and drugs seized after police car 'rammed' in Oldbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

No officers were injured when the police vehicle was hit on Landswood Road, just before 4pm on Sunday.

It happened after officers pursued a "suspicious" Golf, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

The police vehicle was rammed in Landswood Road, Oldbury. Photo: Google

A man, aged 41, and a woman, aged 42, were arrested in connection with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, two burglaries and two robberies.

The man was further detained on suspicion of driving offences and criminal damage.

A "stash" of cocaine and heroin were also seized from the Golf, the police spokesman added.

The suspects remained in custody for questioning on Monday.