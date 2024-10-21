Two arrested and drugs seized after police car 'rammed' in Oldbury
Two people have been arrested after a police car was rammed in Oldbury.
No officers were injured when the police vehicle was hit on Landswood Road, just before 4pm on Sunday.
It happened after officers pursued a "suspicious" Golf, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.
A man, aged 41, and a woman, aged 42, were arrested in connection with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, two burglaries and two robberies.
The man was further detained on suspicion of driving offences and criminal damage.
A "stash" of cocaine and heroin were also seized from the Golf, the police spokesman added.
The suspects remained in custody for questioning on Monday.