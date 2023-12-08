Two men charged with attempted murder after Smethwick shooting

Tyjon Cogger, aged 22 and Saabir Mohamed, aged 25, both of no fixed abode, have both been charged with attempted murder after an incident on Cape Hill in the early hours of the morning on 23 October.

A man in his 20s was dropped off by a vehicle at Birmingham City Hospital in the early hours of the morning of that day with a leg injury.

After enquiries, it is understand a shooting took place on Cape Hill.

Both men, of no fixed abode, have been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court in January.