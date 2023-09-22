Man hit and killed by car in Smethwick is named as 'dedicated' police sergeant

Sergeant Paul Frear served with West Midlands Police for 21 years

Sergeant Paul Frear, who covered the Wolverhampton local policing area (LPA), was struck by the car whilst on his way to work on Thursday morning in Tollhouse Way, near to Smethwick Rolf Street Station.

West Midlands Police has now confirmed that the father-of-two died this morning, surrounded by family.

Tributes have been paid to the "popular" police officer who served on the force for 21 years, having joined in August of 2002.

In recent years, he worked on Low Hill, Bushbury and Fallings Park neighbourhood teams.

Described as "dedicated", Sgt Frear was presented with the Chief Constable's Award in 2017 for providing emergency first aid at the scene of a double stabbing outside of a Wolverhampton nightclub, with both victims having survived as a result of his swift action.

West Midlands Police chief constable, Craig Guildford, said: "We are offering all the support we can to his wife and their two children and his wider family too at this awful time.

"We know how deeply this will affect those who knew him and worked with him and indeed the whole policing family. As a mark of respect we will be flying the force flags at half-mast."

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, added: "Sgt Paul Frear committed his working life to serving the people of the West Midlands.

"He was a dedicated and popular member of the force throughout his 21 years’ service.

"My thoughts, and those of everyone within my office, are with his family, particularly his wife and children. I know that West Midlands Police will provide them with all the support they need."