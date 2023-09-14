Emergency services called to Smethwick train station due to casualty on tracks

Emergency services were called to the station to reports of a casualty on the tracks

Officers from British Transport Police were called to the scene at Smethwick Rolfe Street station at around 2.20pm on Thursday.

A man, whose injuries are not believed to be life threatening, was detained under the Mental Health Act.

A spokesman for British Transport Police, said: "Officers were called to Smethwick Rolfe Street station at around 2.20pm today (September 14) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended and a man has been detained under the Mental Health Act. His injuries are not thought to be life changing or life threatening."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 2.21pm to an incident on the tracks nearby to Rolfe Street, Smethwick.

"Two ambulances and Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) paramedics attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man. He was assessed and had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

"He received treatment at the scene and was conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital for further assessment.”

As a result of the incident, trains running between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton were heavily delayed or cancelled.