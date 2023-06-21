Concerns for welfare of 35-year-old man who is missing from Oldbury

Sandwell Bin Strikes: Agency refuse drivers allegedly involved in 'eight accidents in one week' as strike enters third week
Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from Oldbury.
Matthew, aged 35, is around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, and was last seen wearing black clothes.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Matthew?
"The 35-year-old is missing from Oldbury and we’re concerned for his welfare.
"If you’ve seen him, please call 999, quoting PID: 357390."