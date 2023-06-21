Concerns for welfare of 35-year-old man who is missing from Oldbury

By Eleanor LawsonOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from Oldbury.

Have you seen Matthew?
Have you seen Matthew?

Matthew, aged 35, is around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, and was last seen wearing black clothes.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Matthew?

"The 35-year-old is missing from Oldbury and we’re concerned for his welfare.

"If you’ve seen him, please call 999, quoting PID: 357390."

Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News