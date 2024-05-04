Brave new world and creation brings fresh taste for Royston

For Royston Spencer, it was a big step to walk away from his family's iconic chip shop, Major's Chippy in Bilston, and start up his own fish and chips business, but it has been a move which has given him a new lease of life.

Mr Spencer has created Dr Vinegars, which has two shops in Oldbury and Wolverhampton and presents the classic tastes of his father Major's fish shop under a new banner, something he said may have been the result of a drunken night out.

He said: "I’d been at Major’s for 20 years and it’s nice to be able to see something outside some of those four walls and see some new people as well with new customers and anyone who knows my cooking will know the quality of it.

"I sold the shop last year and the guys coming in wanted to keep the same name, so I decided to give it a brand new name and look.

Denise Smith and Aimee Jones show off some of the wares available at Dr Vinegars

"The name of Dr Vinegars probably came from a drunken night down the pub and I was surprised that it hadn't been copyrighted as it was such a good name, but it hadn't and we did copyright it, so we decided to run with it."

Mr Spencer said the two locations picked for the shops, firstly on Dudley Street in Oldbury in January and latterly on Willenhall road in Moseley in Wolverhampton in February, were the right shops in the right location at the right time.

He said: "Both of them are just close enough to the town centre and in areas with good shops and local links, plus they're close, but not too close to Bilston, so I'm getting a newer crowd.

"What has worked as well for me is that the shops aren't going to be as busy as Major's was as they're just small takeaways and that means I'm not going to be frying all the time like I was in Bilston.

"That's been the biggest shock for me as they are busy little shops, but it's been the difference between frying all day and only frying when I need to at these shops."

It's service with a smile from Aimee Jones and customer Scott Green

While the name has changed and the look is different, the food has not, with the same quality produce coming out of the shop as would have come from Major's.

Mr Spencer said the current cost of living crisis and rising costs had made things difficult, but said that it wouldn't stop him operating in the same way and he wouldn't go for cheaper options.

He said: "We're finding that a lot of customers are finding it a bit harder and are having takeaways maybe once a week, whereas it would have been two or three times a week previously, and it's becoming unaffordable for a lot of people.

"Our appeal to people is that we do good food, but fish and chips aren't a cheap meal any more and the ingredients are costing a lot more, with cod not being cheap and potatoes going up in price.

"However, we are never going to be one of those shops which does £1 specials, that's just not us and I'd rather give it all up than do that, so it's all about quality and if it's going to be a weekly treat, then we want you to come to us because it's good stuff."

Denise Smith works on the donner kebab, one of the fresh meals available in the shop

It certainly is good stuff, with the fish and chips cooked with high quality ingredients and the fish battered in a secret recipe, while the curry sauce is made exclusively by Middletons and the mushy peas made fresh every morning.

For Royston Spencer, the name of Dr Vinegars is his baby, his shop and his brand and he said that he was proud of what he had done and felt his father would be proud, albeit with some creative criticism.

He said: "This is my brand and my shop and my creation, having worked for Major's all these years and having created everything from scratch, so it's very special to me.

"I'm sure that wherever dad is right now, he's probably be having a moan and saying that I'm not doing it right, but he was like that all his life and I knew it was all creative criticism, so I hope he'd be very proud of me."