More than 20 suspects in police cells across the Black Country

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

New figures by West Midlands Police have shown the number of people currently in police cells at police stations, including Bloxwich, Oldbury and Wolverhampton, with 70 people in total.

In Bloxwich, the force said there were four people currently being held on suspicion of offences which included theft from a shop and assault.

Meanwhile, in Oldbury, 13 people were being held on suspicion of burglary, possession of firearms and making threats to kill and, in Wolverhampton, six people were being held for offences including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a knife and assault.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve currently got 70 crime suspects in our cells across the force area as we deal with offences ranging from burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm.

"In Perry Barr we have 37 people in custody on suspicion of offences including burglary, possession of a firearm, theft and affray.

"In Stechford there are six people in our cells with assault, criminal damage and harassment being some of the alleged offences they have been arrested for.

"In Bloxwich four people are in our cells held on suspicion of offences including theft from a shop and assault.

"There are four crime suspects in our Coventry custody block with suspected offences including burglary and assault.

"We have 13 people in custody at Oldbury and they are being held on suspicion of burglary, possession of firearms and making threats to kill.

"And finally at our Wolverhampton custody block there are currently six people being held on suspicion of offences including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a knife and assault.

"We have force priorities for all our LPA areas.

"To view them, go to west-midlands.police.uk/your-local-police."