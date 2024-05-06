The area around Warley Road in Smethwick late on Saturday was full of police, ambulance and fire crews after the crash, which residents said came after a speeding BMW driver had lost control and smashed into the back of the stationary bus.

The impact left one person inside the BMW unable to get out, while onlookers said that the driver emerged and tried to run away. He then briefly returned before fleeing the scene.

Dozens of police officers and firefighters can be seen on footage taken at the scene checking over the stricken BMW and the damaged minibus, which carried the livery of County Cars, a taxi firm based in Tipton.

The BMW was left with a smashed front and the minibus had a badly dented back door, with debris and broken glass still visible on the pavement and road surface on Sunday, as well as a sandy substance in the road.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he heard the crash and watched the aftermath with the driver leaving the scene.

The scene on Warley Road following the crash, with police, fire and ambulance crews all working to clear the scene.

He said: "I heard the noise, which was like a massive bang, so I looked outside and saw that the front of the grey car had been completely smashed up.