Driver 'absconds' after BMW crashes into parked minibus leaving debris strewn across road

The crash happened on Warley Road in Smethwick, near the Queen's Road Roundabout, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday and involved a silver BMW and a dark blue minibus with 'County Cars' printed on the back.

West Midlands Police, West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were all called to the scene and found the car with a smashed front and at least one person inside, while the minibus had a badly dented back door.

Witnesses reported that the driver of the BMW was believed to have absconded from the scene.