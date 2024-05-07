Plans to turn former Penn pub into family home are rejected following objections

The future of the Old Stags Head pub in Penn had been in doubt after an application by Simply Planning Limited had been made on behalf of the owner requesting to turn the pub into a six-bed family home.

The pub was a staple of the community in Penn, but a slow decline in its trade meant the doors shutting in October 2018 and was put up for sale.

However, after receiving objections and comments and deliberating on the future of the pub on Church Hill, the planning team at Wolverhampton Council issued a notice on April 23 that said it was refusing permission for the redevelopment of the pub.

The council gave a number of reasons for the refusal, stating first of all that the proposal would result in the loss of a valued community meeting place.

It also stated that since the marketing price for the pub had reduced from £625,000 to £495,000 from the last planning refusal in October 2023, it had been approached by a number of interested parties and the marketing agent Mason Young had received bids for the pub.

Additionally, it said the applicant had not provided the council with an up-to-date list of all enquiries received, date of viewings made and offers submitted for this property and said the applicant had to demonstrate that there was no longer a use for the facility.