See inside disused Barclays branch as bank - with flats above - is put up for sale

The former Barclays branch on Church Square, Oldbury, was closed in September 2021, with the ground floor and basement remaining empty since.

The empty ground floor area, which once saw bank staff and customers coming in and hour, also contains three internal corridors and a rear lobby with access to stairs and a side entrance, while six rooms can be found in the basement.

Upstairs, four two-bedroom flats have been in place for three years and are currently let out to tenants.

Barclays closed the branch in September 2021. Photo: Cottons

Inside the former Barclays in Oldbury. Photo: Cottons

Marketing the property, Cottons Auctions says: "A substantial Grade II Listed three-storey property of brick construction surmounted by a tiled roof directly fronting the pavement.

"The property comprises of a former bank to the ground floor, rear second floor and basement and four x two-bedroom flats to the first and second floors which were formally converted in 2021.

"The property is situated on the junction of Church Square and Birmingham Street and is located within the heart of Oldbury town centre which provides a wide range of shops and amenities. The former banking premises are currently vacant and the flats to the first and second floors of the main building are all currently let."

The disused bank also has a basement. Photo: Cottons

The disused bank in Oldbury. Photo: Google

The bank was shut by Barclays in September 2021.

Issuing its reasons for closure, bosses pointed at fewer transactions taking place in the branch, and said that 'only 36 customers used this branch exclusively for their banking," with '42 per cent of this branch's customers using nearby branches'.

Several corridors can be found in the old bank. Photo: Google

Inside the former Barclays in Oldbury. Photo: Cottons

In the consultation period, people raised concerns about the potential impact of having an empty building in the town, as well as what help would be provided for business and individual customers.

Inside the former Barclays in Oldbury. Photo: Cottons

The property is said to be sold on May 22 in an auction at Avery Fields on Sandon Road, Birmingham.

The property can found on Rightmove.