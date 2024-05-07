Ex-financial director told to repay £75,000 to firm she stole from

Patricia Dowdeswell, of Coalway Road, Merry Hill, in Wolverhampton pleaded guilty to abusing her position to defraud the firm of sums of £395,454.63 and was last year given a two-year suspended jail term and told to do 200 hours' unpaid work.

She also had to carry out 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days with probation for swindling electrical services business Chancery Contracts Limited over a five-year period.

A proceeds of crime hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday was told she benefited to the tune of £395,454.63 from the crime and that the available amount is £75,100.00 - made up of sums from her house and £100 in premium bonds.