Travellers with 'large group of caravans' move onto Walsall green

A large group of caravans parked up on Delves Green in Poplar Road on Monday evening.

West Midlands Police said officers were liaising with Walsall Council and had been informed the group would be leaving this evening.

Enforcement action will be taken if the group do not move on, the police force said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are liaising with our partners Walsall Council after a large group of caravans parked up at Delves Green, off Poplar Road, Walsall last night.

"We have attended the site to liaise with the group.

"We have been informed they will be leaving this evening and if they don’t enforcement action will be taken."

Walsall Council has been contacted for comment.