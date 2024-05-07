Exclusive: Premier League giants eye Wolves young guns

Top English sides are keeping tabs on the pair, who are both now getting closer to first team opportunities at Wolves.

Right-back Okoduwa has already been on the bench for several Premier League games this season at just 15-years-old, while midfielder Ayman travelled with the first team to the Etihad at the weekend to experience a top flight match day, although he did not make the squad.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Okoduwa and the Express & Star understands several top Premier League sides are interested in the defender, while the same big clubs are starting to make approaches for Ayman.

Alvin Ayman (right). Picture: Getty.

Wolves are keen to keep both players and will continue to give them first team exposure in a bid to convince them to stay at Molineux, instead of moving to a top six club where their first team chances would be severely limited.