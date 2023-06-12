Police appeal for 48-year-old man missing from Oldbury

Darren is 6ft 1ins tall and was last seen driving his blue Honda Civic, registration DY06 TUJ, last night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via 999 and quote PID: 439283.
Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a 48-year-old man who has gone missing from Oldbury.
