Dangerous driver jailed for 12 years after killing teenage friend and seriously injuring two others

Despite his passengers begging him to slow down Connor Jones, high on drink and drugs, drove at high speed in Coopers Bank Road, Lower Gornal on the wrong side of the road on Friday, June 16, last year at 11pm.

Crashing head on into an oncoming car, 18-year-old passenger Kane Foster was killed, and another passenger and the driver of the oncoming car were seriously injured.

Jones, who suffers from ADHD, ran off leaving those in the cars stricken without calling for help.

Jones was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court today after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Popular teenager Kane’s death led to a massive outpouring of grief in the days after the tragedy.