Teenagers arrested just 30 minutes after armed carjacking in Oldbury

The incident took place in Bloxcidge Street just before 4.10am on Wednesday.
It comes after two teenagers threatened the driver of a Toyota with a firearm and ordered him to hand over his keys, before taking the vehicle.
Officers stopped the vehicle within half-an-hour of the incident, near to Small Heath in Birmingham.
A BB gun and a knife were recovered from inside of the car, with further forensic examinations now taking place.
Two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection with the incident.
A man was threatened with a firearm and ordered to hand over his car keys in Bloxcidge Street today.
