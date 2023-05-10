Notification Settings

Teenagers arrested just 30 minutes after armed carjacking in Oldbury

By Isabelle ParkinOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after an armed carjacking in Oldbury.

The incident took place on Bloxcidge Street. Picture: Google
The incident took place in Bloxcidge Street just before 4.10am on Wednesday.

It comes after two teenagers threatened the driver of a Toyota with a firearm and ordered him to hand over his keys, before taking the vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle within half-an-hour of the incident, near to Small Heath in Birmingham.

A BB gun and a knife were recovered from inside of the car, with further forensic examinations now taking place.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection with the incident.

