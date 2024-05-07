Arrest made after man 'stabbed in thigh with glass bottle' at city nightclub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A man in his 20s was hurt in the assault in Lower Tower Street shortly after 3.30am on Sunday.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that he remains in a serious condition in hospital.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

West Midlands Police is now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault to come forward.

People with information have been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime number 20/466670/24.