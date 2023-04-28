Notification Settings

Oldbury fire: Food outlet blaze believed to be accidental

A fire that caused a severe blaze at a Sandwell food outlet is believed to have started accidentally.

Firefighters tackle the blaze, with lots of smoke seen
The fire at Urban Tea House and Urban Flavours Interior Design Solutions on Wolverhampton Road in Oldbury broke out on Wednesday afternoon and saw 40 firefighters and seven engines tackle the blaze.

A nearby hotel was evacuated and the 50 guests relocated to alternative accommodation, while the road junction with Hagley Road West was closed in both directions, causing disruption and congestion.

The fire affected Urban Tea House and Urban Flavours Interior Design Solutions on the Wolverhampton Road

After investigating the scene, West Midlands Fire service have released a brief statement to say that they believed the fire was started by an electrical fault.

The statement read: "Our fire investigators believe this fire started accidentally and was caused by an electrical fault."

Two men were treated for smoke inhalation at the time, with one taken to hospital for further examination, but both were subsequently discharged.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

