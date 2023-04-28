Oldbury fire: Food outlet blaze believed to be accidental

Firefighters tackle the blaze, with lots of smoke seen

The fire at Urban Tea House and Urban Flavours Interior Design Solutions on Wolverhampton Road in Oldbury broke out on Wednesday afternoon and saw 40 firefighters and seven engines tackle the blaze.

A nearby hotel was evacuated and the 50 guests relocated to alternative accommodation, while the road junction with Hagley Road West was closed in both directions, causing disruption and congestion.

After investigating the scene, West Midlands Fire service have released a brief statement to say that they believed the fire was started by an electrical fault.

The statement read: "Our fire investigators believe this fire started accidentally and was caused by an electrical fault."