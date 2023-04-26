Oldbury fire: About 40 firefighters battle blaze at food outlet and neighbouring property

Smoke could be seen as a result of the blaze

The severe fire broke out at Urban Tea House and Urban Flavours Interior Design Solutions on Wolverhampton Road in Oldbury.

A nearby hotel was also evacuated as fire crew work to tackle the blaze.

One of our drones has been in operation at the fire in Oldbury. More on our website: https://t.co/OIsm35841F pic.twitter.com/6awISTcfeL — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) April 26, 2023

Two men were found at the scene, with one being taken to the hospital by paramedics for further assessment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a building fire on Wolverhampton Road at 11.47am, one ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two male patients, both who were assessed for the affects of smoke inhalation. One was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, for further treatment whilst the second was discharged at scene."

Smoke can be seen travelling for miles from the property, where the roof has reportedly collapsed.

Congestion built in the area as police officers worked to help with traffic management.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire in Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury. Photo: Sharron Cullen

Crews were called at 11.30am with the first firefighters arriving within five minutes. An aerial platform is being used at the scene

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Around 40 firefighters are tackling a severe fire in an Oldbury food outlet.

"We were called just before 11.25am on Wednesday to the Wolverhampton Road premises.

"Seven fire engines, a 4x4 Brigade response vehicles and an aerial platform are at the scene. Our first crew arrived five minutes after being mobilised.

Fire crew remain at the scene of the fire on the Wolverhampton Road

Pictures at the scene of the Urban Tea House/Urban Flavours Interior Design Solution

"Two people are understood to have been affected by smoke.

"This is a severe fire, which has spread to a neighbouring property.

"Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and using three main jets to bring the fire under control."

Around 40 firefighters attended the scene of the blaze

In a later update, they added: "Plans are now being made to reduce the resources we have at the scene, although a number of crews are likely to remain into the evening.

"The fire appears to have started in a store room. The cause isn't yet clear.

"As a precaution, around 50 guests from a hotel were relocated to alternative accommodation."

More than 30 firefighters are tackling a fire involving a food outlet and neighbouring property on the Wolverhampton Road in #Oldbury. We were called an hour ago, and our first crew arrived within five minutes of being mobilised. pic.twitter.com/5HOtcYjGf0 — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) April 26, 2023

West Midlands Roads has also said lane closures were in place at the junction with Hagley Road West, leading to congestion.

At 5pm the brigade said crews would remain at the scene for several hours despite progress being made.

Guests at a the hotel have been allowed to return following efforts to ensure the fire alarm was "fully functional" and as such, the hotel has reopened.