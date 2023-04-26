Oldbury fire: More than 30 firefighters battling blaze at food outlet and neighbouring property

Emergency services at the scene of the fire in Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury. Photo: Sharron Cullen

The severe fire has broken out on Wolverhampton Road in Oldbury with crews working tirelessly to control the flames.

Two people are understood to have been affected by smoke, with everyone accounted for. A nearby hotel has also been evacuated.

Congestion is building in the area as police officers work to help with traffic management.

Crews were called at 11.30am with the first firefighters arriving within five minutes. An aerial platform is being used at the scene

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Around 40 firefighters are tackling a severe fire in an Oldbury food outlet.

"We were called just before 11.25am on Wednesday to the Wolverhampton Road premises.

"Seven fire engines, a 4x4 Brigade response vehicles and an aerial platform are at the scene. Our first crew arrived five minutes after being mobilised.

"Two people are understood to have been affected by smoke.

"This is a severe fire, which has spread to a neighbouring property.

"Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and using three main jets to bring the fire under control.

"Police officers are assisting with traffic management."

More than 30 firefighters are tackling a fire involving a food outlet and neighbouring property on the Wolverhampton Road in #Oldbury. We were called an hour ago, and our first crew arrived within five minutes of being mobilised. pic.twitter.com/5HOtcYjGf0 — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) April 26, 2023