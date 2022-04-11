Queen's Platinum Jubilee event being held in Langley Park

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating 70 years on the throne

The celebration will be held in Langley Park between 10am and 4pm and organisers are appealing for stall holders to get involved.

Organiser Luke Cotterill said: "We are hosting a celebration of HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday 3rd June in Langley Park, Oldbury and we are looking for a range of different stall holders.

"We have a number of stalls available starting from £10 however stalls are limited so will be allocated on a first come first serve basis."

He added: "We are also looking for a range of different food and entertainment pitches. If anyone would like to discuss coming alone please get in touch."

Langley Councillor Caroline Owen is looking forward to the celebration.

She said: "I am delighted Langley will be officially marking the Platinum Jubilee. It should be a wonderful family friendly event which will be a lot of fun."

To mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne, the longest of any UK monarch, there will be a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.