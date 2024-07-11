Find out which roads will be shut and when for Sandwell and Birmingham Mela this weekend

The council has announced that 20 roads are set to be closed either partially or in their entirety to make way for the 2024 Sandwell and Birmingham Mela.

The event will see thousands of revellers take to Smethwick's Victoria Park on July 13 and July 14 to celebrate diversity in the UK's biggest South Asian music festival.

Sandwell Council is exercising its powers "in order to facilitate road closures associated with 2024's Sandwell and Birmingham Mela".

The list of affected roads between the hours of 6am and 10pm are as follows: