'One of England’s longest-established jazz and blues festivals': Popular event's 40th edition begins

The fancy festival launched on Thursday and this 40th edition will see local, national and international musicians showcase their talent across Sandwell’s six towns as well as events in their libraries, museums and parks.

This year the festival, run by Big Bear Music, coincides with Sandwell’s 50th anniversary and forms part of the wider Sandwell Arts Festival, running from July 13 to August 4.

Photo: Sandwell Council

The Birmingham, Sandwell & Westside Jazz Festival, described as 'one of Europe's biggest free jazz parties', runs from July 19 to 28, and full details can be found on the Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival website.

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said: “Festivals and events such as this really show that Sandwell is a bostin' place that is home to bostin' people, which is why we are proud to welcome residents and visitors from further afield.”

They also thanked the West Midlands Combined Authority for supporting some of its Sandwell 50 and Jazz & Blues Festival events.

