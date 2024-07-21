Meet Pep the Poet who retired from teaching and is now 'scattering sunshine one poem at a time'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

He runs poetry, mental health and wellbeing workshops for schools, universities and workplaces.

Since he was young David had been inspired by his favourite storytellers including singers Paul McCartney and Dolly Parton and poet Pam Ayres.

“Poetry has been in my family for generations. My great-great-grandfather was a poet and I have one of his poetry books from 1867,” he explains.

However, David, who lives in Rugeley, says he never had the confidence to share his writing because he believed it wasn’t good enough.

“I suffered massively from impostor syndrome.

“Some of the poems I perform now, I’ve had for 30 years but I never thought they were good enough.

“My life changed when I realised that fear tells lies.

“Fear gets inside our heads and stops us from doing the things we love,” says the 60-year-old.

David Anderson aka Pep The Poet with poetry collections for children

Four years ago, David retired after spending 35 years working in education, including 25 years as a teacher and deputy headteacher.

Although he always enjoyed teaching, he says a long time of not looking after his mental health ended in a nervous breakdown.

“I was off work for three months with anxiety and depression.