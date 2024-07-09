Sandwell & Birmingham Mela 2024: Lineup, tickets, funfair, bazaar & more at UK’s biggest mela

Thousands are expected at the spectacular summer event which is being staged in association with TATA Consumer Products.

Some of the biggest music and movie stars from the UK and overseas will be performing on the main stage at Victoria Park in Smethwick.

Other entertainment includes a Food Village with some of the most delicious dishes from around the world, a Shopping Bazaar, Funfair, Arts Village and you’ll be able to check out some homegrown talent at the Showcase Stage.

Early bird tickets are still available as I type on Monday (July 8) afternoon priced from £3. You can buy yours here: Sandwell & Birmingham Mela. Here’s a bit more information.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 22/07/2023..Pic at the Mela event in Victoria Park in Smethwick..

What to expect at Sandwell & Birmingham Mela at Victoria Park in Smethwick

Desi Hits Main Stage

Since it was first staged in 2011, the Mela has attracted some of the biggest names in entertainment from India and Pakistan, including Indian singer Guru Randhawa and Pakistani singer-songwriter Bilal Saeed and playback singer Jyotica Tangri.

Here’s a list of the confirmed acts so far:

Sunanda Sharma

Harshdeep Kaur

Yasir Hussain

Guru Randhawa

Bilal Saeed

Jyotica Tangri

Karan Sehmbi

Sukshinder Shinda

Rafaqat Ali Khan

Showcase stage

This stage will highlight the rising stars from local to global talent.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 22/07/2023..Pic at the Mela event in Victoria Park in Smethwick..

What else is happening at Sandwell & Birmingham Mela 2024?

The mela will have a range of activities like a huge Funfair, including dodgems, carousels to white knuckle rides; visual, aerial, street theatre and walkabouts; art and crafts workshops, visual interative activities, dance workshops; a bazaar with shops from local business to international brands, bringing you special products, discounts and exclusive lines from clothing, jewellery, health and beauty; and a food village with South Asian, British, Chinese and many other cuisines.

When do gates open?

Victoria Park is located on Smethwick High Street. Gates open at 12 noon and the event finishes at 7pm on both days - Saturday and Sunday, July 13 & 14. There will be no re-admission. Please ensure you have everything you need before entering.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 01/07/2019..Pics in Victoria Park, Smethwick at the Sandwell Mela. Sana Ramay, Jasmine Singh and Jugan Sahota from Smethwick and Vakhri Tohr..

Road closures & how to get to the Mela

There will be road closures in place around the event so pick ups and drop offs will not be possible near the park. Please use public transport where possible.

By foot: Entrance to the park is via the High Street gate next to Smethwick Council house.

By bus: The following bus route passes adjacent to the park: 80, 87, 89, 53, 55.

By train: Nearest Rail Station is Smethwick Rolfe Street.

By Car: There is limited car parking at Victoria Park. It will cost you £8 per day to park your car here.

Where to get tickets?

Tickets are priced at £2 each day. You can purchase tickets online on Birmingham Mela website or pay at the gate. People are encouraged to buy tickets online to avoid queues. You can book yours here: Sandwell & Birmingham Mela