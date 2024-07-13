Money Saving Amy: Four new deals from our bargain hunting Wolverhampton mum, including free coffee

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

1) Free board game

You can get a ‘free’ Hasbro board game when buying four promotional packs of Birds Eye food including Alphabites, chicken dippers and peas, plus more! You can purchase these Birds Eye items online at Iceland or shop them in store in other major supermarkets. You’ll be able to choose from a range of popular board games, perfect for the summer holidays or to pop aside for Christmas gifts. The game choices are: Operation, Cluedo, Monopoly, Bopit, Trivial Pursuit family edition, Twister, Guess Who, Connect 4 and Hungry Hippos. You will need to pay £3.49 postage. To claim your free game head to: Birds Eye free game

2) Six for £5 at The Works

If you’re looking to top up your craft stash ready for the summer holidays then The Works has the perfect offer for you. You can get six kids craft items for just £5, and if you’re shopping online, get up to 4.5% cash back on Quidco too. Included in the offer are items such as ‘colour your own bag’, ‘paint your own suncatcher’, and ‘colour your own stick characters’ along with crafting essentials like felt tips, stickers, pipe cleaners and feathers. There’s also chalk included in the deal which is perfect for washable outside drawing on the patio for hours of fun!

3) Free drink

200 Degrees Coffee shop in Birmingham city centre is offering 200 free drinks in each of their coffee shops on Tuesday, July 16, on a first come first served basis.

The free drinks will be given out from 10.30am onwards. You’ll be able to choose from: Iced Spanish Matcha, Salted Caramel Oat Iced Twist, Betty B. Goode Cold Brew, Dirty Iced Oat Chai, and Mango & Peach Iced Tea. A fab freebie for a free catch up with a friend!

4) Airtime rewards

The Airtime rewards app has had a makeover, with a brand new smart logo, but the good news is the savings are just as good!

Airtime rewards is an app that saves you money on your phone bill by offering automatic cash back plus cash back on gift card purchases.

The automatic cash back feature on the app is brilliant for leaving it to run in the background and earning money with no effort, recently I’ve had automatic cash back from booking trains on ‘Transport for wales’ and making a purchase in Selfridges, plus I got cash back from a meal at a ‘Gusto’ restaurant, these are just a few of the brilliant brands available, with others including cash back if you shop online at ‘The Range’ or both instore and online at ‘Boots’. Not only can you get cash back automatically, but you can also purchase cash back gift cards with 4% back at a range of shops such as Asda, Hobbycraft, Just Eat, Primark, Farmfoods and lots more.

If you’re not yet signed up to the app, you can use code ‘J8ART9H6’ to get a £2 bonus when you spend within 7 days of signing up. Just head to Airtime Rewards

Enjoy the deals! Let me know which ones you manage to grab, pop me a message on Instagram @_moneysavingamy and keep up to date with the latest deals.