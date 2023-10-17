Construction work starts on affordable housing scheme in Cradley Heath

Pete Butler, site manager at Keon Homes

Burntwood-based Keon Homes, working with Wolverhampton housing association Bromford, is regenerating the brownfield site on Woods Lane that was once rumoured to be the home of the ironworks that manufactured the anchor used by the ill-fated Titanic.

All of the one, two and three-bedroom houses being constructed at the development over the next 12 months will be available to rent with Bromford.

Formally owned by Holtite, the first stage of the project involved safely demolishing the old industrial buildings and completing remediation, with the foundations now in place and building work starting in earnest.

“There is a real need in the area to build homes that are affordable, and we are delighted to be working in partnership with Bromford on Woods Lane,” explained Ben Sharp, technical co-ordinator at Keon Homes.

“Working together, we purchased a piece of land and are turning a disused industrial site into a community where individuals, couples and families can live.”

He continued: “The development is arranged around a shared landscaped space with a mix of one, two and three-bed properties that maximise the adjacent canal and existing surroundings.

“The first homes are due to be completed before the end of the year, with all construction work due to be finished by April 2024.”

Alice Phillips, Bromford’s regional development manager, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Keon Homes once again to provide these new affordable homes to rent in Cradley Heath.

“Having completed all the groundwork, it’s going to be exciting to see the homes take shape over the following weeks and months. With local house prices seven times the average local wage, we know there is a lot of demand for homes people can afford and we can’t wait to welcome customers into their new homes later this year.”

The homes being built at Woods Lane form part of Bromford’s ambitious development plans over the next decade, which will see one of the country’s biggest builders of affordable housing aim to complete 11,000 new homes by 2030.

Part of The Tara Group, Keon Homes has previously worked with Bromford on developments in Telford, building 76 new houses across its Newcomen Way and Woodside Way schemes.

Woods Lane will extend the partnership even further and is the first time the business has taken on and delivered a site in Cradley Heath, part of its ongoing plans to expand its footprint in the Black Country.

Mr Sharp added: “Whenever we work on a development we always try to work with local subcontractors and, in this case, up to 90% of suppliers will be based in the West Midlands.”