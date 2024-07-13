Council working towards disposal of freehold of open land

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sandwell Council has put out a set of notices to inform of plans under the Local Government Act 1972 section 123 (2A) for disposal of land held for open space, around the disposal of the freehold interest in open land in three parts of the borough around the middle of August.

The council has posted the notices for the areas of open space in Cradley Heath, Smethwick and Tipton about the freehold interest, which means the outright ownership of land or property for an unlimited period and applies to the majority of houses.

The first planned disposal would be for approximately 233.2 m2 of land of Cradley Road in Cradley Heath, while the land in Smethwick would see the disposal of the freehold interest in approximately 1245.3 m² of land of Shireland Road.

The biggest planned disposal of land would be for three sets of land in Tipton, starting with a car park off Albion Street, then open space off Union Street and, finally, a car park rear area near New Cross Street, an area of approximately 2558.1 m² of land.

Land such as this in Tipton would be up for disposal under the plans. Photo: Google Street Map

The three planned disposals can all be viewed by looking on the Sandwell Council planning portal, with reference PS/SK/CRADLEYRD for the Cradley Heath plans, PS/SK/SHIRELAND for Smethwick and PS/SK/TIPTONLUF for Tipton and a copy of all plans available upon request.

Sandwell Council have asked that if anyone would like to offer a comment or objection to the plans to email the property services team at property_services@sandwell.gov.uk by no later than Thursday, August 8.

They can also address their concerns, comments and objects by writing to Executive Director - Place, FAO – Property Services, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury, B69 3DE.