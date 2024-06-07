Revealed: The face drug dealer who hid in playhouse after high-speed police chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Evan Sutton, 25, from Cradley Heath, was sentenced to over four years in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, May 31.

In July last year the 25-year-old was seen by police in a stolen vehicle on cloned plates.

Sutton, who was already banned from driving, tried to flee from police by ignoring stop signs, taking a wrong turn and driving at 70mph towards pedestrians.

He then abandoned the vehicle on a member of the public's driveway before running away and attempting to hide in a family's playhouse. He was eventually discovered by a police dog handler.

Upon being discovered, he ran off again before being bitten by a West Midlands Police dog but managed to get away before being caught minutes later in another garden.

Revealed, the face of drug dealer Evan Sutton

Following a search of the vehicle, the play house, and his person, officers discovered a quantity of cocaine and cannabis totalling up to £13,000, a machete and a zombie knife.

Sutton also had in his possession a knife and a stun gun designed to look like a torch.

Sutton pleaded guilty in September last year to possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, two counts of possession of a knife blade in a public place, possession of a weapon for the discharge of an electrical charge, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was given 45 months for possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, nine months for possession and intent to supply cannabis, three months for possessing two bladed articles, and nine months for possessing a prohibited weapon.

Sutton also received nine months for driving whilst banned. All sentences will run concurrently, Sutton was further banned from driving for two years and three months.