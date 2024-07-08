Buses disrupted in Dudley after 'incident' on road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Express West Midlands reported the issue on Quarry Road, near Cradley Heath, at around 2pm.

It said the number 3 bus service – which runs between West Bromwich and Merry Hill – had been disrupted.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the regional bus company advised the service will be using Dudley Wood Road and Saltwells Road in both directions.

It went on to apologise to customers for any disruption to their journeys.

More to follow.