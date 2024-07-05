Derelict 'eyesore' pub in Cradley Heath could get new lease of life – find out why

As part of new plans, put forward by Akher Shafia, the now derelict Old Furnace, in Waterfall Lane, Cradley Heath, near Sandwell Council's licensing centre, would be converted into two shops with a single entrance.

In the planning statement, Mr Shafia said that they have plans to develop the interior of the former pub into 'two shop fronts with a door in the middle', however, there are no proposals for 'external change to the building'.

The planning application read: "Conversion of the ground floor of the retail unit and we intend to change the front to two no shopfronts with a door in the middle.