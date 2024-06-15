Homes plan advances at former pub turned fly-tipping hotspot

Up to nine new homes are set to be built on the site of the former Goldmine pub in Cradley Heath.

The land has been empty for nearly two decades after the 100-year-old pub closed in 2007 and several plans, including flats and a care home, have all been put forward in recent years without taking off.

The full application for nine new homes, which echoed similar plans from 2012, was put forward for a second time and backed by the council last year. A subsequent application by BMG Homes outlining the developer’s plans for electric charging points, drainage, materials and a construction schedule has now been signed off by planners at Sandwell Council – allowing the work to start.